Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) : Bharatiya Janata Party launched a 15-day Praja Poru Yatra' from Visakhapatnam on Sunday, party MP GVL Narasimha Rao said.

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veeraraji and Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao flagged off the Jana Poru Yatra at the BJP office in Visakhapatnam.

"YSRCP government has completely failed to rule in Andhra Pradesh. Real problems of people are neglected. BJP is going to be organising a Praja Poru Yatra in the state against the YSRCP government to solve the issues of people," said Rao.

He further added that the Poru Yatra will cover 5000 street corner meetings in 175 assembly constituencies in the next 15 days. The Yatra was launched in wake of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress.