Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Indrakeeladri temple in Vijayawada is decorated with colourful glass bangles for the bangles festival held in celebration of Kanaka Durgamma, the mother of abundance. During the month of Kartikam, special pujas are performed every year to decorate the fort and the temple premises with glass bangles.

As part of the festivities, Moolavirattu Goddess is decorated with various types of glass bangles. The main temple and courtyard of the temple are decorated with glass bangles. This special puja on Indrakeeladri started in 2016 which later became very popular.

Temple bought some of the glass bangles needed for the decoration of the Ammavaru (the mother goddess). Devotees donated large quantities of bangles to the temple and this became a tradition. According to mythology, the goddess was ornated with glass bangles in the 15th and 18th centuries.

Also Read: Saddula Bathukamma Festival grandly held in Telangana

Srinivasa Satsri, Archaka swami in the Durga temple, said, "According to our mythology, on this Yama Dwitiya day, Lord Yama went to have food from his sisters' home After having food, he blessed them with glorious life."

"Since 15th century bangle festival is being celebrated in Durga Temple. It shows love and care between brothers and sisters. On the occasion, temple along with ammavari mula virat will be decorated with different colours of beautiful bangles. After the festival, these bangles will be distributed among devotees," Satsri, added.

ETV Bharat also spoke to Durga temple executive officer, Brahmaramba, who said," Without asking devotees donated large number of bangles to the temple for decoration. On this Yama Dwitiya, we celebrate this bangles festival. Durga Mata Mulavirat appear today with these bangles decorated in the temple and this will go on for the next three days. After three days these bangles will be given back to the devotees. "