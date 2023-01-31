Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh): Two persons have died so far after a reactor exploded at the GFMS Pharma factory in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district on Tuesday. Three others have sustained serious injuries in the mishap. Workers fled the area following the explosion, with fire department officials currently trying to douse the blaze.

According to primary reports, several factory employees have fallen ill owing to thick flames and fumes on the spot. Police officials have reached the factory premises, and a probe has been kickstarted to determine the exact details of the incident.