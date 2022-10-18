New Delhi: A bench of the Supreme Court of India has expressed surprise and asked whether the accused in the murder case of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of AP CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, are threatening even the investigating officer. The judges made these comments after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the court about life threat to the accused and the witnesses in the Viveka murder case and even the investigating officer received threats.

The CBI explained to the court how the followers of the accused T Gangireddy aka Erra Gangireddy have filed cases against the investigating officer under various sections including kidnapping. A two-judge bench of the apex court, consisting of Justice M.R. Shah and Justice S.S. Sundresh, heard the petition filed by the CBI seeking cancellation of bail for Erra Gangireddy on Monday.

The bench clarified that they have taken the CBI request into consideration and will take up hearing again on November 14 after issuing a notice to the accused Gangireddy. Gangireddy will be asked to reply to the notices by that time.

Presenting arguments on behalf of the CBI, Additional Solicitor General K M Natarajan said, ''the State police colluded with them (the accused) in Vivekananda Reddy's murder case. They have not even filed charge sheet. After the case came to our hands, we conducted a comprehensive investigation and filed a charge sheet on October 26, 2020. Before that, the trial court granted bail to Erra Gangireddy and we applied to the court to cancel it. We came here because the High Court did not intervene."

ASG Natarajan further said that the fourth accused in the case (Dastagiri) turned approver and he said there was a threat to his life. "Witnesses are afraid to come forward. The accused are threatening to file a case against the investigating officer in the case. In this context, Gangireddy should remain in jail so as to protect the main witness in the case,'' he pleaded to the bench.

The ASG also told the court that there are many other grounds including the judgements given by the Supreme Court in the past based on which the bail of the accused should be cancelled. The bench suggested that the arguments should be made only based on threats to the lives of the witnesses, abuse of bail and influencing the witnesses.

'The state government has joined hands with the accused'

At this stage, presenting arguments on behalf of Y S Viveka's daughter Sunita, senior advocate Siddhartha Dave said, "According to the arguments of the CBI, there are strong reasons for canceling bail. First, the state government took up the investigation. Joined hands with the accused. That is why the charge sheet was not filed against them.' Justice M R Shah said that there must be strong reasons for cancelling bail.

Then ASG Natarajan intervened and pointed out that Dastagiri, who turned an approver, declared that the accused posed a threat to the lives of the witnesses. In its response, the bench clarified that it will issue notices to the accused Gangireddy duly considering the arguments of the CBI.