Vizianagaram: A differently-abled youth from Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh has fought against all odds associated with his apparent physical disability to secure a high-paying job at e-commerce giant Amazon, thanks to the active support of his parents, especially his mother. Amrit hailing from Cheepurupalli of Vizianagaram district was born with a rare genetic disorder of whole-body paralysis barring two index fingers of his hands and head.

However, Amrit has braved all the challenges and is currently working from home at Amazon earning Rs 3 lakh annually. Amrit's parents were overjoyed at the birth of their first child, a son. However, the parents were worried after Amrit did not show any signs of body movements even after five years. The couple spent lakhs on Amrit, but to no avail.

Unable to move from the bed, Amrit could only move his head and index fingers of both hands. He cannot move his legs and arms without help. However, Amrit's physical disability did not deter him or his parents from realising his dreams. Amrit's mother would herself take him to the local school till V standard in a wheelchair.

At the school, Amrit was helped by his fellow students Dharani and Ramya, who would feed him lunch. Amrit, who studied under such conditions, scored 9.1-grade points out of ten in Class X. Amrit also completed his Intermediate and scored 940 marks. Later, he also completed a B Com degree in 2021. In one of the incidents demonstrating his determination, Amrit broke his leg when he slipped while getting down from the bed during the inter-examinations.

However, he went on a stretcher and wrote the exam, and passed with flying colours. Even though his entire body was paralysed, Amrit wanted to take advantage of both index fingers, which are working. He applied for a software job at Amazon through social media. Amrit succeeded in all three rounds of exams conducted by Amazon for the job and earns Rs 3 lakhs a year. Lately, Amazon has provided an opportunity to Amrit to work from home permanently given the degree of his disability. Amrit believes that disabled people can succeed in any field if they do not lose self-confidence.