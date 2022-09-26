Guntur: Parents of Marreddy Harini, a young woman from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh wanted to do MBA from Canada and excel in the corporate world. But, Harini went by her instincts and forayed into the restaurant business. Three years down the line, Harini is a professional restaurateur with a business turnover of Rs 9 crore.

In a special conversation with 'ETV Bharat', Harini said her family is from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, while her father Krishna Reddy used to run electronics showrooms in Chennai and Guntur with her mother being an housewife. After primary education, Harini moved to Hosapete in Mysore for further studies. “From my childhood, I wanted to enter the business with my father's inspiration.

I completed EBAC (Economics, Business Studies, Accountancy, Computer Science) in Inter and BBM from Gitam in Vizag. One fine day, I told my father that I would like to enter the business, and he told me to do MBA in Canada first. I felt that if I went abroad, I would not be able to come back from there,” Harini recalled.

“I strongly believe that success is possible with lessons of experience rather than those inside the classroom. I convinced my father that I will invest the amount saved for education and start a business,'' she said. Harini said that her father wanted her to excel in the fashion industry. “But I like to try and serve new dishes.

I used to learn new recipes when I went to my grandmother's place during the holidays. That field seemed right to me. Relatives and friends used to taunt me saying it was not my cup of tea. I think any field is the same through knowledge,” she said. Harini approached the MD of a famous hotel in Hosapete to do project work for six months. “He said it is difficult for women counting on his 40 years of experience. But after seeing my persistence, he finally agreed. After hearing the word ''impossible'' again and again, the determination to prove my ability in this field has increased,'' said Harini.

Perfect Andhra style

At the very outset, Harini wanted to earn a USP to serve perfect Andhra-style dishes at her restaurant. “When I wanted to start a restaurant in Bangalore, dad explained his business experiences. He said that in Andhra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, special restaurants are found at every step in Bengaluru, but the same dishes are served everywhere.

I didn't want my restaurant to be like that," she said. She then prepared a menu with the best Andhra dishes cooked at home like Ulavacharu Biryani, Guntur Gongura, Avacaya Biryani, Palnadu Natukodi Biryani, etc. “Keeping the students and small workers in mind, we have provided unlimited biryani and some chicken starters for just Rs 299.

That gave us a special identity. Competing hotels followed us within a few days. By making spice powders for the dishes at home, we are unique in taste and quality,'' Harini said. The restaurateur said that in Kalyananagar, where there are hundreds of hotels, they have achieved an annual income of Rs 9 crores in just three years.

“We have increased the capacity of seats from 60 to 200. We have opened two more outlets in the city. The main reason for this success is to continue serving Andhra cuisine and growing other varieties and working 12-14 hours daily for two years”. While the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill, Harini said she used it to her advantage. “During the time of Covid, there was an opportunity for changes and additions. At that time, the change to offer 20 varieties at Rs 349 increased our customer base,'' she said.

A 'family' restaurant

Harini is currently providing employment to 100 people. “The goal is to provide employment to a thousand people in five years. My father and younger brother are currently helping me in the management of the hotel. My mother supervises the preparation of spices," she said.

