Anantapur: Gangadhar Reddy, a witness in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, has died under suspicious circumstances. He died on Wednesday night at his home in Yakidi in the Anantapur district. According to his family members, Gangadhar Reddy died of an illness while sleeping.

Police, however, registered a case of suspicious death and launched an investigation. CBI has already prosecuted Gangadhar Reddy three times in the Viveka murder case. In the wake of his death, the clues team has also entered the field and is examining the surroundings of the house. Gangadhar Reddy is a follower of Devireddy Shankarreddy, the accused in the Viveka murder case. Reddy, who had met the SP twice to seek protection, had earlier complained that the CBI was threatening him to disclose the names of the accused.

