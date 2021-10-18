Prakasham: Vallepu Obayya, a 51-year-old man alleged of raping a 42-year-old woman Vijayalakshmi alias Vijaya, was allegedly killed in an attack by infuriated villagers. Obayya died on the spot during the attack. Getting furious over the brutal murder of the woman, the villagers pulled out Obayya from police vehicle and thrashed him with sticks. The villagers also attacked Sub-Inspector Razia Sultana Begum for trying to stop them from beating, as per reports.

Police investigation is underway in the matter. Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nagraj and Kandukur DSP Srinivasan, Singarayakonda Circle Inspector M Laxman, SI M Sampath Kumar, Sheikh Naib Rasool and U Rambabu reached the spot to review the situation. Dog squad and clues team were summoned to fetch evidence.

Obayya, exorcist, allegedly lured Vijaya to his house saying that he will give her medicine to reduce her knee pain. He attempted to rape her but she resisted fiercely. Later her legs and arms were tied up and he attacked her with an axe. He confessed to his family about the murder who later informed the police. Villagers attacked him while he was taken to the police station by SI Razia.

Vijaya ventured out to Vaddepallem to call labourers for farm work on Sunday at 8.30 pm. Obayya took notice of her and committed the heinous crime.

