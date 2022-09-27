Chintoor (AP): An excursion ended in tragedy on Tuesday as three students of a private school located in Vetapalem in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district were washed away in the Sileru river during their trip to Chintoor in Alluri Sitaramaraju district. The deceased have been identified as Gummadi Jayashree (14), Suvarna Kamala (14), and Gitanjali (14).

The incident took place when the three were at the Chintoor viewpoint. Upon receiving inputs, police personnel reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation, subsequently recovering the bodies.