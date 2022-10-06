Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): This year's Dussehra celebrations at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri hills here concluded without the closing celestial boat ride event in the backwaters of Prakasam barrage. The temple authorities were forced to cancel the swan boat ride of the deities because of incessant rains.

On the last day of Vijayadasami, Durga Ammavaru appeared in the avatar of Sri Rajarajeswari Devi. Seated on the lion vehicle and holding canes in hand, the Goddess gave blessings to the devotees. Poornahuti Yagna was held in Yagasaala as usual to mark the end of the Dasara celebrations at Durga temple.

Teppotsavam (temple boat ride) of Durgamalleswara Swamyvaarlu was canceled but the idols were placed on swan vehicles to offer pujas. As heavy rains came as a hurdle, the idols of deities were offered pujas by breaking coconuts in Maha Mandapam (main hall). This is for the first time after 20 years that the Dasara festival ended without Teppotsavam(water ride) for the deities.

