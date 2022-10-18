Sunnipenta: Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved a mysterious murder of a boy killed by a Vedic teacher and his wife two years ago in Srisailam Mandal Sunnipenta district in Andhra Pradesh. The boy Madhukumar Sharma, 13 at the time, son of Suvarna and Mahesh of Edururu village near Kurnool city was found dead inside a room at a private Vedic school run by Rama Sharma and the Sirisha couple in Srisailam Mandal Sunnipenta in early July 2020.

A case of suspicious death was registered at Srisailam Second Town Police Station on July 7, 2020, on a complaint filed by the student's father. A few days later, the postmortem report was received stating that the student had died "due to a lack of food and water". Later the investigation of the case was kept under wraps.

Also read: Man kills wife and daughter with shovel in Ghaziabad, held

However, Atmakuru DSP Shruti recently inspected the Srisailam police station and detected a discrepancy in the complaint filed by the student's father and the postmortem report and ordered a retrial. Nandikotkur CI Sudhakar Reddy was appointed as the Inquiry Officer. The CI confirmed that the student's death was caused by the teacher couple's torture.

The case of suspicious death was re-registered as murder. Rama Sharma and Shirisha were arrested and sent to remand on October 11. During police probe, it was revealed that the Rama Sharma couple used to abuse and beat Madhukumar severely. One day, he was locked in a dark room with bandages on his head as he did not attend the Yajna.

Six days later, when the door of the room was opened, the student was found dead.