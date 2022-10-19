Guntur: A man belonging to SC community was allegedly murdered by unknown assailants near Patnambazar Kanyaka Parameshwari temple in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Police has detained a suspect in relation to the case.

The family members of the deceased is suspecting that a "history-sheeter" is behind the murder. As per police, Doddi Ramesh (38) of Nallacheruvu was chased by knife-wielding attackers on Tuesday night.

To save his life, Ramesh ran into a local grocery store and was murdered by the attackers at around 8 pm on Tuesday. Later police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Police have detained a suspect in the case and two probe teams are investigating the matter. Ramesh's wife Lata alleged that RK, a rowdy sheeter from Budampadu, killed her husband.

She said that her husband was in fear for his life and asked the police to help but to no avail. The mother of the slain lamented that before the murder, Ramesh was at home getting ready for a bath, someone called him outside and murdered him. Ramesh worked in a private financial firm and doubled up as a decorator.

The police said that the deceased is an accused in a murder case that took place at Chakalikunta in Old Guntur.