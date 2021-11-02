Amaravati: Retaining the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party seat in Badvel constituency, Dasari Sudha has gained a thumping victory. With a whopping majority of 90,411 votes by the end of 13 rounds of counting, Sudha has secured her late husband Venkata Subbaiah's seat safely.

At the end of 13 rounds of vote counting, YSRCP got 1,12,072 votes, trailing BJP which secured 21,661 votes. The Congress party won 6,217 votes while 3,636 votes were NOTA.

Reacting to the poll results, BJP candidate Panathala Suresh said they have succeeded morally and the fall of government started from Badvel. He also added that BJP is fighting on the behalf of people.

The by-polls were necessitated owing to the death of sitting MLA Venkata Subbaiah. When YSRCP fielded Sudha as their candidate, TDP and Janasena retracted from the polls.

The by-polls were held on October 30. As per reports, 1.46 lakh voters exercised their franchise this year, while 1.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise in 2019. Recalling, there were 14 candidates contesting in by-polls in 2001, six candidates in 2004, 12 candidates in 2009, 13 candidates in 2014, and 14 candidates in 2019.

Also read: AP TDP leader K Pattabhi Ram remanded till November 2