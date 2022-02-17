Bengaluru: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy led Andhra Pradesh government has shunted Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang two weeks after the 'Chalo Vijayawada' protest rally by thousands of state government employees demanding a higher pay revision defying restriction orders.

An official order issued by Chief Secretary Sameera Sharma did not give any new posting to the outgoing DGP, who has been asked to report in the General Administration Department (GAD) for now. He will be replaced by KV Rajendranath Reddy, who is a 1992-batch IPS officer, and presently posted as DG (Intelligence). Rajendranath Reddy was recently promoted to the DG rank, and will now be heading the state police force.

Sawang’s sudden transfer comes on the heels of the February 3 'Chalo Vijayawada' protest rally by thousands of employees demanding a higher pay revision. The protesting employees under the banner of 'PRC Sadhana Samiti' managed to reach the city despite prohibitory orders by the police leaving the state government embarrassed. The employees have alleged that the recent order by the government directing for revision of the employees' pay scales will lead to a “downward” revision of their salaries and have demanded a rollback of the Government Order (GO), but to no avail.

Sawang failed to anticipate the crowds or stop them from reaching Vijayawada. This must have led the government to push him out as the DGP. The police authorities have initially maintained that they have kept the crowds under control, house arrested them, and saw to it that no more than 100 people could reach Vijayawada.

But after seeing the massive crowd, the AP government looked into the report and held Sawang responsible for the lapse. Sawang met the Chief Minister the next day to give an explanation. Gautam Sawang took charge as DGP on June 1, 2019, soon after the YSRCP came to power in Andhra Pradesh.

He held the position for eight months and 15 days as of February 15. In fact, he has 17 months due till his superannuation that is till July 2023. His unceremonious transfer has not been received well by bureaucrats.

The AP government has chosen KV Rajendranath Reddy for the DGP post superseding 12 police officers senior to him. The state government will now send a panel of five senior IPS officers for the post for approval by the Centre. After considering their service record and other factors, the state government will suggest three names and from them, one will be picked by the UPSC to be appointed as the DGP.

Rajendranath Reddy is likely to be appointed to the top police post once the state obtains formal approval from UPSC. With the exception of Gautam Sawang, VSK Kaumudi of 1986-batch is at the top of the seniority list, followed by NV Surendra Babu and AR Anuradha of 1987-batch, AB Venkateswara Rao, KRM Kishore Kumar and Ch Dwarakatirumala Rao of 1989-batch, Anjana Sinha of 1990-batch, Madireddy Pratap and Mohammad Hasan Reza of 1991-batch and Harish Kumar Gupta and PSR Anjaneyulu of 1992-batch. Gautam Sawang’s tenure as the DGP was riddled with ups and downs.

His characteristic ways to deal with law and order situations have often received criticism. He has filed cases against opposition leaders, activists and people, who spoke against the government in the past. He acted in favour of the ruling party and arrested people flouting rules.

Opposition leaders and social activists have repeatedly alleged “harassment” during Sawang’s tenure. AP Police would refuse permission to protests citing pandemic norms, but would let the ruling party take out rallies with thousands of people. Sawang would refuse the appointment to opposition leaders, who went to complain about police attacks.

He would not respond to letters. As current leader of opposition in AP, Chandrababu Naidu toured the capital region, few people pelted stones and slippers at his convoy. Sawang shrugged off the incident and termed it as “freedom of expression”.

The police have charged against the silently protesting farmers in Amaravati and slapped them with cases under SC/ST Act. It handcuffed the farmers and deterred them from carrying out Maha Padayatra. It also stopped Chandrababu Naidu from touring in Visakhapatnam by detaining him at the airport.

The AP High Court later questioned Sawang about the supposed preventive arrest. During his tenure as the DGP, Sawang had appeared before the High Court on several habeas corpus petitions. A few months ago, an elected representative, who repeatedly criticised the ruling party, was arrested.

Since then, it was speculated that Sawang would be shifted out. The new DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, a 1992-batch IPS officer, hails from Kadapa district. He was first posted as an Assistant SP of Bodhan in Nizamabad district in 1994.

He later took charge as ASP of Jangaon in Warangal district. He then served as an Additional SP of Warangal and Khammam districts, and SP of Visakhapatnam Rural and Nellore districts. He took charge as the DCP of east zone city security of Hyderabad.

In addition, he held the position of Enforcement Director of the Excise Department. From 2008 to 2010, he was the Commissioner of Vijayawada Police. He later served as the IG of Visakhapatnam zone and Hyderabad west zone.

He was appointed as the MD of State Police Housing Corporation. Furthermore, he was the DG, Drug Control. before being appointed as the Director-General, the Vigilance and Enforcement. From August 12, 2020, he has been posted as the the DG, Intelligence. He is due to retire on April 30, 2026.

