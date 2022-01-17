East Godavari: Allegedly hurt after watching explicit videos involving his wife and a stranger in social media, a man in Vangalapudi drank poison after trying to kill their children.

The man was married to a 30-year-old woman from Vangalapudi, who is currently working in Kuwait. The couple's three children live in their father's hometown of Gokavaram in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari, where they are taken care of by their grandmother. The man used to go visit his children once in a while. On Saturday evening, he came on one such visit and took the children to a garden.

There, he first drank rat poison and tried to force his three children to drink it. While the 10-year-old son drank it, the other two children refused to take it. Reaching a state of unconsciousness from the poison, the father couldn't force his children anymore. Witnessing something suspicious, the locals informed the police. Cops rushed to the spot and took the victims to a nearby private hospital.

They were later shifted to Rajamundry Government hospital for better treatment. The 10-year-old son is battling for his life, while the other two children (under 15) are safe, said Sitanagaram SI Subhasekhar.

According to the statement given to police officials, the man received the explicit video from a close relative and he was offended by it.

However, police say that they are yet to examine the videos. The SI said that the man drives an auto and there have been cases of theft against him in the past. Nevertheless, a case has been registered and an investigation has begun.

"Our father never cared about us. We stay at our grandmother's house and study. He occasionally comes and goes. (When he came home on Saturday), we thought that father had come to see us and celebrate the festival, so we went out with him. We both refused to drink the poison," said the children.