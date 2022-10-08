Rajamahendravaram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 1.55 crore belonging to Andhra Pradesh IAS officer of Gujarat cadre K Rajesh who has been arrested along with his accomplice Md Rafique in an alleged money laundering case. Sources said that the ED seized Rs 1.55 crore immovable properties, bank balance, and fixed deposits in Surat in the case.

Hailing from Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district, Rajesh a 2011 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, is accused to have accumulated disproportionate property through illicit means. During his tenure as the Collector of Surendranagar in Gujarat, there were large scale complaints of corruption and irregularities against him.

The Gujarat government ordered a CBI investigation against him in May this year. The CBI concluded that along with Surat-based businessman Rafeeq, Rajesh had acquired assets worth crores. The ED registered a case of money laundering and arrested Rajesh on August 6. The ED on October 4 filed a Prosecution Complaint against Rajesh, and Rafiq before the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court, Ahmedabad in the case.