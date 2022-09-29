Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): The Visakhapatnam City Cyber Crime Police have arrested two loan app agents in Delhi on the charges of threatening a woman to repay a loan for the simple reason that she was on the contact list of an alleged loan defaulter.

The arrested harassed and warned the woman that they would circulate her pictures with the words like 'call girl' along with her phone number on social media if she did not repay the loan, police said. The accused were identified as Rahul Mehta and his friend Abhishek. Rahul is said to have used his sister Neha Kumari's bank accounts to carry out illegal activities.

In their investigation, the police found that the WhatsApp mobile number of the accused is traced to Assam while their bank account is in Haryana. The two arrested were produced in Delhi's Dwarka court and then brought to Visakhapatnam. The court remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody. Neha Kumari was issued a notice under 41A CrPC.

Also Read: Fireman dies by suicide in Hyderabad over 'harassment' from loan app sharks

According to the police, a loan app company gave a loan of Rs 9000 to a person hailing from Vizag city. The app company transferred another Rs 4,000 though the customer did not ask for it. As a result, the man refused to pay the loan interest.

Later, the loan app administrators started targetting persons on the contact list of the Vizag man. As part of this, the app agents sent threatening messages to the woman who was on the man's contact list. They threatened that they would send disrespectful posts to her relatives claiming to be a defaulter or pay the debt in full.

Also Read: Cyber thieves on the prowl ahead of Dussehra, Diwali festivals

The frustrated woman tried to commit suicide out of fear. Later, she approached the cyber crime police, leading to an investigation taken up by CI Bhavani Prasad.