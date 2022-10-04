Chittoor: In a tragic incident, a couple from Ranipet district of Tamil Nadu on way to Bengaluru for the treatment of their minor son, who is battling a life-threatening disease, died in a road accident at Hosakote's Mylapura gate in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Sunday, police said. Bengaluru Rural District SP Malikarjuna Baladandi said that the couple identified as Balamurugan (45) and Selvi (36) from Kallipattu, Ranipet district were on way to Bengaluru when the driver of the KSRTC bus lost control of the vehicle, which rammed into a lorry laden with stones at 9.30 pm on Sunday.

Balamurugan and Selvi died on the spot while 20 people were seriously injured and shifted to Bengaluru Manipal Hospital. Three children were among the injured. Balamurugan's four-yr-old son was also among the injured. The child, who was battling a life-threatening disease, was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the bus is absconding, police said. Balamurugan and Selvi were heading to Bengaluru for the treatment of their son, which had been possible after a Bengaluru-based organisation donated Rs 1 crore to the family for the purpose. Besides the ailing son, the family is survived by their elder son who they had left with his grandfather in Katriguppe of Bengaluru.