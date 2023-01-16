Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): As usual, cockfights have dominated the Sankranti celebrations in many parts of Andhra Pradesh. What more, the organisers with direct involvement of the ruling party MLAs and leaders have turn the rings into betting places involving hundreds of crores of rupees. Liquor sale, cash counting machines, CCTV cameras, private armies and huge number of vehicles. These are the scenes at the venues.

Seeing widespread fascination for cockfights, the people's representatives and ruling party MLAs got closely involved in these events. Cockfights and bettings were held in rural parts across the state and more prominently in Godavari, Krishna and Guntur areas. Hundreds of crores rupees have changed hands in Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari and Eluru districts, sources said.

Lot of criticism came up as the ruling YSRCP leaders set up a cockfight ring at Jagananna housing layout (Government project) in Vannechintapudi of Amalapuram Mandal. Ruling party MLA Satthi Suryanarayana Reddy was behind cockfights held at Anaparthi of East Godavari district. Followers of MLA Jyotula Chantibabu oraganised the event in Gokavaram.

A huge racing event was held at Georgepet in Tallarevu Mandal. Minister Vishwaroop's son was behind the races, sources said. Each bet started with Rs. 6 lakhs. Betting cash was counted with counting machines in Seesali, Kalla Mandal in West Godavari. The premises of Kabaddi competitions were used for holding cockfights at Degapuram of Bhimavaram Mandal and Dumpagadapa of Akiveedu Mandal.

Digital screens were set up to watch the cockfights in Nidamarru, Seesali, and Degapuram. Betting ranged from 10 lakh rupees to 50 lakh rupees. Huge number of vehicles were seem parked at these venues. Ungutur MLA Puppala Vasubabu and Dendulur former MLA Chinthamaneni Prabhakar were present at a cockfight at Mandalaparru in Nidamarru Mandal. MLA Tellam Balaraju started traditional cockfight races of tribals in Duddukur of Buttayagudem Mandal.

About Rs 400 crores have changed hands in all the betting and gambling on the day of Bhogi in Godavari districts. Cockfight races also went on freely in Krishna and NTR districts. More than 100 centers have been set up. In Ampapuram, a large ring was formed on 25 acres. At Edupugallu in the Penamalur constituency, gambling camps have also sprung up. Cockfights were held at 15 places in Gudivada constituency. Bullets and scooty are given as prizes if 3 and 5 bets are won respectively at Vemavaram center in Gudlavalleru.

A cockfight ring has been set up in a mango grove near Mallela in Thiruvuru. Next to this, they have pitched tents in the gardens and brought casino operators to play gambling. The entry fee is fixed at 15 thousand rupees. It is reported that they are charging another 2 thousand rupees for the meal. CCTV cameras have been installed for monitoring.

In Bapatla district, a huge cockfight was organized. In Minister Merugu Nagarjuna's constituency, the racing events have been held. YCP District Convener and Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao is behind cockfights in Repalle, Penumudi and Nizampatnam. Bettors came from Hyderabad, Chennai, Nellore, and Vijayawada. Kothamukka, three pieces, and Gunda were performed near centers. Special stalls were set up and liquor was sold.

Cockfight organizers have booked rooms in hotels and lodges to accommodate punters who came from distant places. Some houses have been converted into guest houses. Government Whip and Kothapet MLA Chirla Jaggireddy warned police not to interrupt cockfight, saying it was a private place.