Vijayawada (AP): A special flight carrying Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had to make an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport due to a technical fault shortly after take-off. The aircraft landed safely. The CM was scheduled to travel to Delhi on Monday.

The plane returned to the Gannavaram airport here about 24 minutes after the take-off as it faced a technical glitch, according to an official statement. The chief minister was going to the national capital to attend a preparatory meeting for the Global Investors' Conference. "The flight with CM and his team of officials onboard took off at 5:03 pm for their visit to Delhi. After a while, the pilot noticed a technical problem in the plane and the flight was diverted back," the statement said.

The Vijayawada-Delhi flight returned to the parking bay at 5:27 pm. The CM has reached his Tadepalli residence, the statement said. Officials are making alternative arrangements for the chief minister's visit to Delhi, it added. According to Andhra CMO, the flight "developed a problem in pressurisation due to a leakage in the AC valve."