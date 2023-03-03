Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): A plumber of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd) was arrested for taking nude photographs of a self-employed woman and raping her by threatening her by using those pictures in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh. The accused took the victim's pictures while she was taking a bath in her home, the police said.

The accused threatened to release the photos if she did not listen to him and extorted Rs 16 lakh from her. After he attacked her for asking for the money back, the victim filed a complaint with the Vijayawada city police.

The accused was identified as Putta Subhash (45) of Visalandhra Colony who has been doing pipeline setting work in BPCL company, according to the details given by CI Kaghya Srinivasa Rao. A woman (35) from Rajivnagar runs a grocery shop with her husband in Shantinagar. Subhash got to know the woman's phone number while buying goods in the shop and making cash payments several times through Phone Pay and Paytm. He used to talk to her whenever he went to buy goods.

One day, while she was taking a bath at her house in Rajivnagar, he secretly took pictures. He showed them to her and threatened to show the photos to people outside if she did not listen to him. Even though she didn't want to, he forcibly raped her. Even after that, he raped her several times when no one was at home.

Not stopping there, he threatened her and extorted Rs. 16 lakh cash, the police said. Whenever she asked to give it back, he beat her. She has been raped for a year, and recently she was beaten. She told her family members about this. The police registered a case against Subhash on Wednesday. On Thursday, the accused was arrested and produced in court. CI Srinivasa Rao said that Subhash has been remanded.