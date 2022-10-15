Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Cybercrime police registered four cases in two days against 12 persons, including three women, for allegedly uploading obscene pictures and videos of minors on social media. A case has been registered against accused Sheikh Shehnaz, Tentu Brahmananda Rao, Gudivada Venkata Manikantha, Sri Pandu Ranga, Chakka Kiran Kumar Ramakrishna, SK Nagul Miravali, Ravi Yarrabhaneni, Ravi Anjaiah, Katta Saikrishna, Palvancha Tirumala Lakshminarasimhacharyu, SK Anjali, Pulipati Bhavana and Dasi Sarla.

The second case has been registered against accused Ajay Kumar and Kamlesh Kumar Chowdary of Venuturumilli. The details of the accused in the remaining two cases are yet to be known. The cases were registered following inputs by the CID department that the accused were uploading obscene pictures of children through Facebook, YouTube and Gmail from Vijayawada. The Vijayawada cyber crime police soon swung into action and registered cases against the accused. It was not immediately known whether anyone of the accused had been arrested in the case.