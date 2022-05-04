Vizianagaram: In a shocking incident, a 25-year old woman in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district was raped in front of her children earlier this week. The incident that occurred on Monday night. According to the inputs received from the ground, the accused Cherry, son of a head constable, approached the victim's residence at about 11:30 pm with two of his companions.

The accused thrashed the victim, hitting her on the nose with a vehicle key and banging her head constantly, before raping her. The trio fled the scene after the victim's cousin informed a relative of the incident, who subsequently arrived at the spot. Speaking about the issue, Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police Deepika Patil said, "The accused has been identified. We have taken him into custody. We will register a case against the three persons for connivance in the crime".

Patil, however, noted that there was a difference between the statement of the victim and that of her children. The victim lodged a complaint at the town police station on Tuesday morning. It is learnt that she had been living in Vizianagaram's Vuda colony after a dispute with her husband and was working in a tea shop near her residence to sustain herself and her children.

Also read: Woman raped, stabbed by two men in Gurugram; one arrested