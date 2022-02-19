Amaravati: The new police chief of Andhra Pradesh K.V. Rajendranath Reddy Saturday made it clear that he will work without resorting to any controversy. As DGP, he took charge from his predecessor, Gautam Sawang at Mangalagiri police headquarters today. Speaking to the media after taking the charge, DGP Reddy made it clear that he intends to work to improve people's confidence in the police department.

He said the police were responsible for protecting people's money, property and lives and people would come to the police in case of any problem. He assured that women, children and the downtrodden will be served faster. "Red sandalwood smuggling and cannabis cultivation will be curbed. We will resolve caste, religion and class differences with the cooperation of the people's representatives. Attacks on public sector companies are on the rise. We will not ignore the attacks. We will work without resorting to controversies," he told media personnel at the press briefing.

Earlier, DGP Rajendranath Reddy participated in a farewell meet for the outgoing DGP Gautam Sawang at the Mangalagiri Sixth Battalion Ground. He praised the latter for his work, saying, "Gautam Sawang's works were very inspiring to me."

Also read: AP govt shunts DGP Sawang two weeks after 'Chalo Vijayawada' protest rally