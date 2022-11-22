Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): 'Stunt with a bike that took life'. Gauri Saikrishna (18) a young man from Uyyur was killed after he lost balance while trying to perform a bike stunt. Gauri was performing stunts on his bike on the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam national highway service road, Pamidimukkala mandal on November 6. He lost his balance and fell sustaining serious head injuries. He was admitted to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries after fighting for 15 days.

Gauri studied up to the eighth standard and later joined a local bike mechanic shop for employment. He often used to perform these bike stunts with his friends. The police warned the youths performing these stunts. Gauri's parents also warned him of doing such stunts. On the day of the accident, Gauri dropped his mother on the bike at Vana Samaradhana saying he would be back after some time. Natarajasekhar, Gaur's father pleaded with his friends not to perform such stunts. A video of Gauri performing his last bike stunt was also recorded.