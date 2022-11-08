Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): In an inspirational story, a 22-yr-old youth from Andhra Pradesh, who dropped out from a Bachelor's in Business Administration (BBA) programme in Australia, has started selling tea and made his start-up generate an income of Rs 5 crore in less than a year. As per reports, Konda Sanjit (22) from Nellore in AP founded 'Dropout Chaiwala' in Melbourne after he dropped out of the BBA programme at the La Trobe University.

Sanjit said he has been fond of tea since childhood. “That's why I started 'Dropout Chaiwala'. Even though my parents were shocked when I started a tea shop, I convinced them that I was starting my own business,” he said. Sanjit said an NRI named Asrar believed in his project and agreed to become an “angel investor”.

Sanjit said that the start-up has become strong and brought an income of Rs 5 crore after deducting taxes and other overheads. He said that both Indians and Australians frequent the tea and snacks shop. With the business booming, Sanjit is opening a second outlet in Melbourne', he said. The Andhra youth believes if your ideas are good, Australia is an easy place to do business.

“Fusion green tea and chaypicchuno (the tea version of cappuccino) need to be improved to attract new consumers. Now my parents are proud of my success'' he said. As per reports, 'Dropout Chaiwala' imports from India and has employed Indian students, who do part-time jobs to supplement their incomes.