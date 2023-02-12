Vijayawada: A young software engineer showcased his amazing talent and set a world record by designing 22 pages on a website in just six hours. Vinukonda Bhanu Sai Pratap, a resident of Nellore and a web developer, achieved the feat by overcoming many obstacles. Using technology, these young engineers are creating new things that erase boundaries.

While the IT sector is expanding further, they are making rapid strides in their own style. From a young age, Bhanu has a creative mindset to do something new. With hard work and determination, he learnt to design more web pages in less time. Finally, he created 22 pages of the website in just 6 hours and entered the Lincoln Book of Records. He successfully broke the record previously held for doing this feat in 18 hours in 2015.

Bhanu settled in Vijayawada and currently working as a department head in Mauritech software company. He has been working as a web developer for eight years and decided to do something new instead of going with the stereotype. In this process, he lapped some opportunities to create websites. In recognition of this young man's efforts, Chennai-based Lincoln Book of Records awarded him a certificate of appreciation and a gold medal.

Also Read: From Rickshaw driver to cab company owner, success story of Dilkhush Kumar

Speaking on this record, Bhanu Sai told ETV Bharat that he feels elated that the Tamil Nadu government has given him good recognition but, at the same time, he is upset that the AP government has not done the same. He also shared his thoughts on the government's website, saying that this should go further from the current stage.

The web developer has made several suggestions and said that he will give his best efforts to the government in improving the websites of various departments and organisations in Andhra Pradesh. His desire to make his own mark in the sector is driving him forward, he said and added that web development is very easy and does not require complex skills. He further said that he has also been training the unemployed youth.

Speaking on his achievements, Bhanu's wife Sushmita said he could set the new record because he always works with determination and sincerity towards realising his dream. She said that he struggled hard and did not devote time even for his daughter and family. She expressed her happiness at his success in web development.

Bhanu Sai Pratap shared his thoughts on his new found success and said that if you walk on the path that everyone walks, you will not discover new things. If you want to be different from everyone else, your ideas should be innovative, he gave a piece of advice to budding engineers.