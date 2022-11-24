Amaravati ( Andhra Pradesh): Police arrested a woman for allegedly blackmailing men and women and extorting money from them. Police said, "The accused woman identified as Parasa Sai Kumari runs a vegetable shop in Patamata Rythu Bazar and a clothing shop on High School Road. She targets young, economically weaker women by befriending them. She then used to invite them and offer alcohol. After the women were intoxicated, she used to record them while changing clothes."

"Sai Kumari threatened the women to post these videos online and forced them into adultery. The women were then used to trap businessmen to extort money from them." Central Division ACP Khader Basha and Patamata CI Kashi Vishwanath disclosed these details speaking to the media on Wednesday night. Police personnel said, "They received a complaint against Parasa Sai Kumari from a victim, who alleged that she laid a trap to lure him and demanded him to pay Rs 2 lakhs. Sai Kumari used one of the victim women as bait to befriend the complainant on social media and lured him to a hotel in Governorpet."

"When the complainant reached the hotel room, the accused, along with three others, implemented their plan and threatened him. They extorted money from the complainant by blackmailing him with photos and videos," police personnel further said. A case has been registered against the accused woman and her aide based on his complaint.

Also read: Lingayat seer might have ended life over blackmail

Police personnel further stated, "Two other young women and two men, who have been helping Sai, have been detained. When the accused were interrogated, they named a few YSRCP leaders as well. However, the police said, Sai has no connection with any political party. Earlier, two cases were registered against Sai at Patamata station for kidnapping her relative's child and extorting money from them."