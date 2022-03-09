Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): A professor of the Andhra Pradesh university was among those who received the Nari Shakti Puraskar from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of International Women’s Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Sattupati Prasanna Sree is a professor at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. Prasanna Sree was the only woman from the two Telugu states to receive the Presidential Award among 28 people. She was awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskar for her contribution to the Telugu language. She is credited with being the first woman to compose letters and numbers for 19 tribal languages ​​such as Bhagat, Gadabha, Kolami, Konda, and Dora and has also written several books on women.

She is also the first Indian and Asian woman to be recognized in the ‘World Atlas of Endeavor Alphabets, the USA in 2019. She also holds the chair of the Board of Studies, working for the preservation of minority tribal languages ​​and developing written versions of them.