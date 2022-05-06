Anakapalli: In yet another ghastly incident, a six-year-old was sexually assaulted by her neighbor at Anakapalle in the early morning on Friday.

The girl, who has accompanied her elder sister to the washroom, was whisked away by the accused (Sai), who lives in the neighboring house. He sexually assaulted the girl. When the sister of the girl told her parents that someone took away the six-year-old, they began searching for her. The girl's parents found her in an unconscious state with severe bleeding. She was immediately shifted to the area hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the police reached the hospital and gathered information about the incident. Speaking about the incident, ASP Narsipatnam V Manikanta said, "Three teams have been formed to search for the accused who fled the spot after the heinous crime". He further noted that a case under the POCSO Act had been registered in this regard.

