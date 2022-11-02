Anantapur: Six female agriculture labourers were electrocuted to death in Bommanahal Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Wednesday. The incident occurred when a high-tension wire fell on the agriculture workers who were harvesting in the field in Dargah Honnur village.

Police reached the spot after receiving the information. Some other workers were injured in the accident and were rushed to Ballari government hospital. The reason for the abrupt snapping of electrical wires is not yet known. According to locals, this happened because the wires were in poor condition.