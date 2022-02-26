Nellore: A man in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district died of severe bleeding recently after having his genitals removed for a gender reassignment surgery by B. Pharmacy students. According to police reports, B. Srikanth (28), a resident of Kamepally village in Prakasam district, was operated by B.Pharmacy students, which led to his fatal end.

Srikanth, as per police, was abandoned by his wife six months after their marriage, followed by him moving out of the house four years back. Since then, he was living in Ongole.

It is in Ongole where Srikanth met Amulya, a transgender person from Visakhapatnam, through a dating application. Later, Srikanth was introduced to A. Mastan and Jeeva, two fourth-year B.Pharmacy students at a Nellore private college.

Also read: Social Justice ministry launches SMILE scheme for welfare of marginalised individuals

Srikanth was operated upon by the duo after he confided in them his plan to travel to Mumbai and undergo a gender reassignment surgery, followed by the students telling him that it would cost a fortune, assuring Srikanth they could perform the surgery at a much lower cost.

The surgery took place on February 23 at a lodge in Nellore, with Amulya also present during the procedure. Srikanth died shortly after the surgery from excessive bleeding, with his pulse fading from an overdose of medicines, added police.

The accused fled the scene after the heinous act, with police being informed by lodge staff who came upon the situation the next day.