Guntur: A female doctor from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur has bequeathed all her properties worth Rs 20 crore to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) for the construction of a new hospital block. Inspired by her, a few more donors came forward and donated to GGH.

Dr. Uma Gavini, whose husband died two years ago, has decided to donate her entire property worth a total of Rs 20 crore for the newly constructed Mata Shishu Welfare Building at GGH. She is working as an immunologist and allergy specialist in the United States. She did her medicine at Guntur Medical College in 1965. After completing her higher education, she went to America and settled there as an immunology specialist.

In a meeting at the Guntur Medical College Alumni Association held in Dallas last month, Dr. Uma announced her decision to make a huge donation to GGH. She donated all her wealth on behalf of herself and her husband without keeping a single dollar in her hand.

Earlier, she served as the president of 'Gymkhana' in 2008. Gymkhana members said that the MCH block of GGH, which is being constructed with her donation, will be named after her, but she rejected the proposal. The members then decided to name the block after her late husband, Dr. Kanuri Ramachandra Rao. Her husband practiced medicine and worked as an anesthetist in Gulbarga, Karnataka.

Dr. Uma's donation was inspired by many other doctors. Dr. Movva Venkateshwarlu has come forward and donated Rs 20 crore, Dr. Surapaneni Krishnaprasad announced a donation of Rs 8 crores, and a couple, Thella Nalini and Venkat have come forward to give Rs 8 crore. Some former students have also announced being a part of the donation. A donation of a total of Rs 86 crore will be given to the mother and child welfare department.