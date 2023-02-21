Gadivemula (Andhra Pradesh): Fraudsters have duped devotees of Rs 30 lakhs at the Sridurga Bhogeshwara Kshetra during the recent Shivratri celebrations in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, officials said on Tuesday. The incident has raised questions over the steps being taken by the local authorities to prevent such incidents.

As per local sources, the fraudsters had set up a gambling stall 'Kai Raja Kai' at the recent Shivratri mahotsavam held at Sridurga Bhogeshwara Kshetra in Gadivemula area of Kurnool. Thousands of devotees flocked to the temple festival and offered prayers. The fraudsters enticed the devotees into gambling by promising high returns.

In the ensuing gambling, the fraudsters duped the devotees who alleged that the fraudsters were allowed to set up the gambling stall by the local authorities after taking Rs 3 lakh bribe. The devotees flayed the administration for being a mute spectator while they were duped of lakhs of rupees by the fraudsters.

As per residents in Gadivemula, the local authorities used to be strict with regard to gambling during the Shivratri celebrations. For the last 15 years, the authorities used to take tough measures to prevent gambling there. However, this year, permission was given for gambling stalls. “Tens of tables were set up and gambling was held openly. They robbed the devotees at will for two days,” a local devotee said. The devotees have demanded strict action against the accused.