Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has on Wednesday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking immediate release of Rs 1,000 crores to help the flood-affected areas across the state.

AP CM wrote, "I request the government of India to come to the rescue of the state in this hours of crisis and immediately release an amount of Rs.1,000 crores as an intern relief so as to provide to relief affected families and to restore the normalcy by undertaking repair and restoration of damaged infrastructure in the affected districts,"

Jagan Mohan Reddy also appealed to PM to send a central team to visit the flood-affected areas and calculate the damage that occurred due to heavy rainfall and flash floods in the state.

Jagan said, "I also request you to kindly depute Inter-Ministerial Central Team(IMCT) at the earliest to assess the damage and losses caused by heavy rains"

Four south coastal districts and four Rayalaseema districts had received heavy rainfall with 11.1 cm as compared to normal rainfall of 3.2 cm during 13th-20th November.

While, heavy downpours had also breached several highways, irrigation tanks and canals at several places in Kadapa, Chittoor, Ananthapuram and Nellore districts of the state.

