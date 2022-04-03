Kurnool: As many as 15 people fell ill after consuming panipuris in the Mandigiri area of Adoni in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Saturday. Those who took ill after consuming the contaminated food suffered from intense abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

They were admitted to the Adoni Area Hospital at around 2 am on Sunday. The doctors said all the patients are currently receiving treatment.

