Alluri (Andhra Pradesh): The engineers and staff at Sileru Hydropower Station in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri district had to toil hard for nine long hours to rectify the damage caused by monkeys in the power station on Friday morning.

On Friday at 6 am, there was a power cut in the whole town, forcing engineers and workers to rush to the power station. They found two monkeys electrocuted by the wires of the switchyard. Three insulators were damaged and transformers were burnt. The workers took nine hours to restore the damage caused by the monkeys.

Panchayat officials have already taken steps to eliminate the monkeys from the area. The animals have been locked in cages for a week and were later released in dense forest areas.