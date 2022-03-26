Chittoor: In a shocker from Andhra Pradesh, a minor girl who was sexually assaulted and impregnated by her neighbour over a period of time in Andhra Pradesh, gave birth to a baby boy. The incident took place in Rompicharla zone of Chittoor district. The victim is a student of standard X in a private school and was staying at her relative's house which was 2-km away.

The incident had come to light after the girl was taken to the hospital after having complained of stomach pain. However, when the doctor examined her, it was revealed that the girl was pregnant and that would deliver the child soon.

Meanwhile, a case against the accused has been registered following a complaint by the girl's parents. According to the information, Rajesh (34), a resident of Erraguntlapalle, Pileru Mandal, would come to the relative's house to repair electricity. He saw that girl there. Waiting for the right opportunity, Rajesh forcibly took her away and raped her. He also video graphed the whole incident on his phone and had threatened the girl of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

