Andhra Dy CM and spouse cook food for the village
Published on: Apr 19, 2020, 11:16 PM IST |
Updated on: 27 minutes ago
Updated on: 27 minutes ago
Andhra Dy CM and spouse cook food for the village
Published on: Apr 19, 2020, 11:16 PM IST |
Updated on: 27 minutes ago
Updated on: 27 minutes ago
Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pamula Pushpa Sreevani asserted that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government will be helping people whenever they are in need. Orphans were provided with temporary accommodation and ration was sent for their families.
Pamula Pushpa Sreevani a resident of Vizianagaram district of Chinamerangi village here and her husband YSRCP Parliamentary President, Satrucharla Parikshit Raju prepared lunch and served it to almost 200 people in the village. They urged people to come forward and do such noble tasks, amid the lockdown to contain COVID 19.
Loading...