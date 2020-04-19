Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pamula Pushpa Sreevani asserted that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government will be helping people whenever they are in need. Orphans were provided with temporary accommodation and ration was sent for their families.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and her husband

Pamula Pushpa Sreevani a resident of Vizianagaram district of Chinamerangi village here and her husband YSRCP Parliamentary President, Satrucharla Parikshit Raju prepared lunch and served it to almost 200 people in the village. They urged people to come forward and do such noble tasks, amid the lockdown to contain COVID 19.