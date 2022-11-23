Guntur: A lawyer from Andhra Pradesh proved that politics and civil services are not the only ways to serve the people. He works for the people while staying in the legal system. Considering the problems of the people he works for them by questioning the government from time to time.

Tandava Yogesh, a resident of Gowthavaram village in Racherla Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district was selected for a job in Infosys in 2007 while he was studying engineering. Although it's a high paying job, Yogesh resigned from his job in 2011 as his interest was to serve the society and work for the welfare of the people. He secured the 9th rank in the LLB examination.

He strongly believes that if one wants to serve society more, it is possible only through politics, civil service, legal profession, and voluntary organizations. So, he opted for the legal profession.

While still a law student, he filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against the implementation of the Right to Education Act. He also filed a PIL against the slow conduct of panchayat elections. He filed another PIL regarding the increase in the wages of the inmates in jail.

Yogesh has filed 15 petitions in court on matters regarding APPSC reforms, and installation of CCTV cameras in police stations. "In a democracy, people should get used to questioning. It is not right to remain silent when the government is wrong. Can't everyone fight against the government and the systems? Even if anybody writes a letter to the court on the problem they are facing, the court will respond," he said.