Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra Monday hailed Justice Satyanarayana Murthy as a giant in the judiciary, describing the latter as 'Sachin Tendulkar' of the AP High Court.

On the occasion of the retirement of Justice Murthy, the Bar Association, the High Court staff, the state government, and the farmers of Amaravathi gave him a hearty farewell. Justice Murthy, according to the Chief Justice, had disposed of a whopping 31,202 cases in a span of over nine years. The farmers stood all along the route and thanked Justice Murthy on the occasion. From the High Court to the Seed Access Road near Rayapudi, the farmers filled the road with flowers.

They joined hands and bowed to the Judge as he arrived. They chanted 'Jai Amravati' slogans while holding national flags and green scarves around their necks. "The court is the temple. The judges are our gods," farmers said, thanking them. The farmers wished that Justice Murthy's life after retirement would go on happily ever after.