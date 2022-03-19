Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Age is just a number for those who want to make their dreams come true. However, there are a few people who exemplify this in unconventional ways. One such example has been set by 64-year-old V Satyanarayanareddy, a retired employee from the Ananthapur district of Andhra Pradesh who cracked the prestigious Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2022 exam securing 140th rank in the Geomatics Engineering paper.

Satyanarayanareddy retired in 2018 as DEE in the Panchayat Raj Department with a service of 39 years. Yet, he has proved that goals can be achieved at any age if one has the passion to fulfill them. The veteran has probably had a penchant to defy odds as he completed his M. Tech after his retirement. He pursued his M.tech in JNTU civil department in 2019 and completed it in 2022. He has two sons, granddaughters, and grandsons. After his latest feat, Satyanarayanareddy plans to pursue a course on Remote Sensing at IIT Bombay or IIT Rourkela.

