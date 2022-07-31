Prakasam: Daily commuting hurdles and disconnection woes have forced residents of six mandals in Andhra Pradesh to start the construction of a bridge for themselves after extended inaction from the local administration. The incident occurred in the state's Prakasam district, where a river has created a hazard for citizens.

The Gundlakamma river flows in the district, while Kurichedu, Darshi, and Donakonda mandals lie on one side of the water body, and the rivulet bifurcates the terrain in the area. Tripurantakam, Pullalacheruvu, and Erragondapalem mandals are situated on the other bank. Monsoon creates difficulty for those making the crossing daily, as pontoon boats prove to be both dangerous and expensive, forcing the villagers to take a 50 km detour.

The villages specifically facing hindrance due to this problem are Mushtagangavaram, Nancharapuram, Pratigna Pura, and a few more in Kurichedu and Pata Mudivemula, Anna Samudram, Medapi, etc in Tripurantakam Mandal.

Several surveys have been conducted by concerned authorities in the span of the last three to four decades, with the change finally kicking up pace last week, as village residents engaged in the construction of a causeway-like bridge using pipes, concrete pillars, and other material across the stream. The estimated length and width of the bridge is set to be 150 meters and 20 feet respectively.

This caused unforeseen issues, however, as the structure was initially visualized to be a walkway at an estimated cost of Rs 5 lakh. The new, motorable structure, has pushed the price ceiling to Rs 20 lakh. There seems to be no lag in the enthusiasm of local residents, however, as the bridge is expected to reduce the distance between Tripurantakam and Kurichedu mandals from around 40 km to 15 km.