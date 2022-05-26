Palnadu: A two-year-old boy was burnt alive when his house caught fire due to an electrical short circuit in the Ravipadu village of Palnadu district on Wednesday late night.

As per sources, Anaparthi Koteshwara Rao's house caught fire after which everyone escaped from the house but unfortunately two-year-old Kiran was left behind in the house. Later, firefighters from Narasaraopeta reached the spot and doused the flames, and recovered the charred body of the child. Police sent the dead body for postmortem and began an investigation.