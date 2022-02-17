Guntur: In a noble gesture, a not-for-profit organization in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday arranged a mass wedding ceremony for the specially-abled persons. In the ceremony held at Ganganamma Community Hall, three couples exchanged wedding vows. So far the organisation has solemnized weddings of 53 couples. What is more heartening, not all the people registered with the NGO are specially-abled. Many have broken away from societal taboos to marry a partner of their choice.

Specially-abled persons often face several challenges in society. Finding a suitable life partner is out of question for many. But thanks to Vivaha Info Society for Disabled, they are getting a chance to find the right match. In a recent mass wedding ceremony organized by Vivaha Info, several couples exchanged traditional vows without much pomp. Further, the marriages were registered without any legal hassles. Family and close relatives of the couples attended the ceremony and blessed the newlyweds.

Among those who got married also were young men and women who broke away from the societal taboo to marry a partner of their choice. Even in the ceremony held in Guntur, a youth named Samartha Kumar happily exchanged vows with Vijayalakshmi, who was specially abled by birth. Other couples where both parties faced discrimination due to their disability are happy to have found their partners with the help of Vivaha Info. The story of the founder of the NGO is also inspiring. Nagasree from Guntur who established it is herself a specially-abled and could empathize with her folk.

Though every person desires a life partner, it is a tad difficult for specially-abled people to find one. To find a solution to it, Nagasree started Vivaha Info which provides a platform for prospective brides and grooms from various districts to meet one another. After getting to know each other, if two people want to enter wedlock, Vivaha Info would take it from there. The organizers said that convincing the family members of the couple was an uphill task. Nagasree added that her organisation would support the couple for a year after the wedding. So far, Nagasree has united 53 couples in marriage through Vivaha Info.

