Visakhapatnam: The 7th edition of Vizag Navy Marathon, a flagship event of Navy Day celebrations of Eastern Naval Command, is scheduled to be celebrated on November 13, 2022. An eagerly awaited festival for professional runners, amateurs, elders, children, families, and friends, the Marathon with the continuous support, patronage, and enthusiastic participation of the citizens of the 'City of Destiny', has grown from 4000 in 2014 to over 18,000 participants in 2019.

The Marathon will have four race categories viz. 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km, all flagged off from RK Beach (in front of Vishwapriya Hall) along the pristine Beach Road. The 42 km race will start at 04:15 hours, with the turning point near INS Kalinga in Visakhapatnam. The 21 km race will commence at 05:15 hours and its turning point will be in front of the Gayatri Vidya Parishad College, just before GITAM University.

The 10 km race will start at 06:15 hours with its turning point in front of Tenneti Park. The 5 km race will begin at 06:45 hours and the runners will turn at the Kurupam Junction. Registration for all categories has commenced and personnel can register at the official website www.vizagnavymarathon.com.

Black Buck, the Mascot for the 7th edition of Vizag Navy Marathon, is the state animal of Andhra Pradesh and is also inscribed on the Crest of INS Vishakhapatnam, symbolizing the long-term association and synergy between the Indian Navy and the State. The event will highlight the "Reduce Reuse Recycle" policy of the government to achieve a plastic-free state. This year's edition also has attractive cash prizes for the 10 km, 21 km, and 42 km categories of races.