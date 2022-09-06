Kakinada (AP): As many as 50 students of Valasapakala Kendriya Vidyalaya located in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada suddenly became unconscious on Tuesday morning. They were immediately rushed to the Government General Hospital (GGH) for treatment. The condition of all the children is stated to be normal.

According to sources, all the affected students are from classes 5 to 7. They collapsed after complaining of suffocation and dizziness. The school staff immediately informed the students' parents who rushed to the school. The students were immediately taken to the city hospital.

It is still not clear what exactly triggered the mass illness. The parents complained that the school management was not giving them proper information and that they did not know the cause of the illness. Meanwhile, a senior doctor at GGH said that the students had difficulty breathing due to inhaling poisonous gas. The Superintendent said that the students were being treated and the situation was under control.

It is reported that a student's birthday was celebrated in the school the day before the incident took place and chemical sprays used during the celebrations might have caused the illness.