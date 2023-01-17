3 injured in Rangampet bull races, known as AP Jallikattu, held near Tirupati

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Over 3 participants were seriously injured in the 'Rangampet bull taming races' which are considered the Andhra Pradesh variant of Tamil Nadu's famous 'Jallikattu'. The AP races were held at Rangampet, nearly 20 kms from Tirupati, on 'Kanuma' (3rd day of Sankranti) on Monday. A large number of young people came from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana to take part in the spine chilling, adrenaline event.

The injured persons were immediately given first aid at the ambulance made available at the venue. Many other youths sustained minor injuries in their struggle to catch the racing bulls and snatch the prized flags tied to their horns. Like in Jallikattu, the Rangampet event also involved brave participants catching the hump of the raging bulls in order to stop them and rip their horns of the prized possessions.

Long lines of enthusiasts stood on either side of the road. As the bulls came racing, the adventurous youth pounced on their humps. In the melee, some onlookers have also sustained injuries. During this year's cattle festival at Rangampet, more than 100 pairs of heifers arrived from different places. Many youths were injured while trying to catch the heifers.

Also Read: One bull tamer dead, 61 injured during 'Jallikattu' in TN's Madurai

The villagers and bull tamers poured in to take part in the bull races regardless of the ban on such events. Although the police imposed restrictions on the cattle festival, the local people and public representatives ignored them. Considering the risk involved, the authorities have made it mandatory for taking health and life insurance for all the participants.

The local officials and the police have made elaborate arrangements for the safety of the public who arrived in large numbers to witness the Rangampet bull taming races. Also, the cops took special measures to prevent suspicious persons from organising any cockfights or gambling events on the sidelines of the cattle festival.