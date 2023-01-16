Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Two persons died after sustaining rooster knife injuries during Makar Sankranti cockfights at two different places in Andhra Pradesh. An onlooker bled to death after hit by rooster blade in East Godavari district while a cockfight organiser died after his wrist was cut while trying the small knife to a rooster in Kakinada district.

In the first incident, one Padmaraju died after being stabbed by the cock knife in Anantapalli of Nallajerla Mandal in East Godavari district. While watching the cockfights, one rooster flew and fell on Padmaraju, cutting his leg. He bled profusely. He died while being taken to the hospital. Nallajarla police are investigating the incident. The details of the organizers of the cock races are yet to be known.

The second tragedy took place in Velanka of Kirlampudi Mandal in the Kakinada district. It occurred while tying the knife to the leg of the hen in the fight. A 45-year-old man named Suresh was tying the knife to the hen's leg when nerves in his wrist were cut. Suresh was taken to Prattipadu Government Hospital in an auto. Doctors said that Suresh died due to heavy bleeding. The Kirlampudi police, who registered a case on the incident, revealed that they are investigating.

No matter how many measures the government takes, cockfights do not stop. Even though cases have been filed, there is no effect on the organizers of the cockfights. Due to involvement of politicians in the organization of these fights, the police could not effective steps. In some places, the MLAs and MPs of the ruling party conducted contests openly. There are situations where they do not dare to take action against them.

Now that two people died after stabbed by rooster knives, it remains to be seen what action the officials will take against the culprits.