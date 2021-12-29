Sydney: Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Cup in Australia ahead of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, organizers said Wednesday.

No reason was given but the top-ranked Serb has declined to comment on his vaccination status in recent months and Australia's strict regulations require all players, officials and fans to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Read: Ganguly stable, maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air: Hospital

ATP Cup organizers disclosed Djokovic's withdrawal in a roster update that included France replacing Austria in the 16-country event following the withdrawals of Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak.

Dusan Lajovic will replace Djokovic for Serbia.

Fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev of Russia also pulled out, as did teammates Aslan Karatsev and Evgeny Donskoy.

The ATP Cup begins Saturday in Sydney.

Read: 2021: When King Kohli became a lesser mortal

The Australian Open men's entry list announced in early December had the 34-year-old Djokovic at No. 1 in what was seen as a further indication that he'll be playing at Melbourne Park beginning Jan. 17 despite Australia's tight regulations.

The nine-time Australian Open champion is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the men's record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

AP